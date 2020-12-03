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'130% Mr Biden, -30% Mr Trump': Data scientist presents unusual findings of vote counts in Arizona
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87 views • December 03, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT scientist testified in the Arizona hearing to present his findings on election anomaly in Arizona. He showed that Biden and Trump each received votes that are different in ratios of 1.3 and 0.7, respectively. This finding contributed to an algorithm called the “weighted race feature,” which dates back to 2002.
He presented detailed graphs and a summary of potential voter fraud in Arizona through this algorithm. Here are the collection of key points during his presentation.
He presented detailed graphs and a summary of potential voter fraud in Arizona through this algorithm. Here are the collection of key points during his presentation.
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