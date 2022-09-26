Create New Account
NINO WITH JUAN O SAVIN ON THE PHONE …JUAN SAYS EBS AND FULL STOP TO EVERYTHING IS OCT 29TH . This is the Show- Sunday Funday Q&A. (Starts at the 15 minute, 45 second mark. See description.)
harrier808
Published 2 months ago

We are coming into a hyper-critical moment.  The next 45 days and the next year after that, are going to be something that most ppl cannot even comprehend.

Full Stop. Air Raid Sirens going off.  EBS.  Martial Law.  10 full days.  No communications, no bank machines, no credit cards, no gas.  NOT a power outtage.  Complete communications shut down.

Sunday Funday Q & A - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqllWLpaZLU

politicseventscurrent

