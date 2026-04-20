The True Face of UNESCO – a Sinister Heritage

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Our entire society must learn once again to recognize the tree by its fruit and no longer be fooled by glossy brochures, charity events and fundraising galas. We have a right to know what millions of our hard-earned taxpayers' money is really being used for as mandatory UNESCO contributions. The fear remains that the clean slate of other UN organizations is just a facade.