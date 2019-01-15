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1/15/19 #BIGMAC: Trump’s Burgers, King "Censured", Twitter Pro-Sharia #BREXIT
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3 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/15/19: Last night, President Trump flipped the bill for 300+ hamburgers for the national college football champs, Clemson Tigers for their White House dinner celebration. Steve King, (R-IA), had his congressional committee duties stripped after being framed by the NYT in a recent interview. This is identity politics being used to castrate the power of our elected representatives! Jamie Glazov, author of JIHADIST PSYCHOPATH, was told by twitter that his book violates Pakistan’s Blasphemy Law!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591039/McDonalds-Wendys-Burger-King-pizza-Trump-bringing-fast-food-Clemson-Tigers.html
https://steveking.house.gov/committee-assignments
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/14/us/politics/steve-king-white-supremacy.html
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/12/jamie-glazov-twitter-warns-me-my-new-book-violates-pakistans-blasphemy-law
https://www.media.mit.edu/groups/social-machines/overview/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preeta_D._Bansal
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/15/brexit-vote-result-parliament-news-deal-theresa-may-commons/
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the dangers of planned migrant assault on Ireland by 2040. Please support his excellent YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkl1xGTt9Sw
This video was cut off half way through by YT in uploading. I am trying to upload the rest and will post remaining links as soon as I can. My hope is to get “part 2” up and then post all links. Either way, links will be forth coming.
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going!
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Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
1/15/19: Last night, President Trump flipped the bill for 300+ hamburgers for the national college football champs, Clemson Tigers for their White House dinner celebration. Steve King, (R-IA), had his congressional committee duties stripped after being framed by the NYT in a recent interview. This is identity politics being used to castrate the power of our elected representatives! Jamie Glazov, author of JIHADIST PSYCHOPATH, was told by twitter that his book violates Pakistan’s Blasphemy Law!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591039/McDonalds-Wendys-Burger-King-pizza-Trump-bringing-fast-food-Clemson-Tigers.html
https://steveking.house.gov/committee-assignments
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/14/us/politics/steve-king-white-supremacy.html
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/12/jamie-glazov-twitter-warns-me-my-new-book-violates-pakistans-blasphemy-law
https://www.media.mit.edu/groups/social-machines/overview/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preeta_D._Bansal
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/15/brexit-vote-result-parliament-news-deal-theresa-may-commons/
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the dangers of planned migrant assault on Ireland by 2040. Please support his excellent YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkl1xGTt9Sw
This video was cut off half way through by YT in uploading. I am trying to upload the rest and will post remaining links as soon as I can. My hope is to get “part 2” up and then post all links. Either way, links will be forth coming.
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
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