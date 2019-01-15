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1/15/19 #BIGMAC: Trump’s Burgers, King "Censured", Twitter Pro-Sharia #BREXIT
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
1/15/19: Last night, President Trump flipped the bill for 300+ hamburgers for the national college football champs, Clemson Tigers for their White House dinner celebration. Steve King, (R-IA), had his congressional committee duties stripped after being framed by the NYT in a recent interview. This is identity politics being used to castrate the power of our elected representatives! Jamie Glazov, author of JIHADIST PSYCHOPATH, was told by twitter that his book violates Pakistan’s Blasphemy Law!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6591039/McDonalds-Wendys-Burger-King-pizza-Trump-bringing-fast-food-Clemson-Tigers.html

https://steveking.house.gov/committee-assignments

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/14/us/politics/steve-king-white-supremacy.html


https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/12/jamie-glazov-twitter-warns-me-my-new-book-violates-pakistans-blasphemy-law

https://www.media.mit.edu/groups/social-machines/overview/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preeta_D._Bansal

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/15/brexit-vote-result-parliament-news-deal-theresa-may-commons/

Stefan Molyneux breaks down the dangers of planned migrant assault on Ireland by 2040. Please support his excellent YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkl1xGTt9Sw

This video was cut off half way through by YT in uploading. I am trying to upload the rest and will post remaining links as soon as I can. My hope is to get “part 2” up and then post all links. Either way, links will be forth coming.

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