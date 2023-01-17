Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandis Taylor ft. KEVIN SORBO!





January 14, 2023





On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has a humbling and wholesome interview with Kevin Sorbo. Hollywood superstar, and Godfearing Christian at the same time- Kevin continues to make movies to this day. You can check out more info about Kevin Sorbo at: https://www.sorbostudios.com/

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25ktxx-live-8pm-est-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-kevin-sorbo.html



