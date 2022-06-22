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87 fires in food processing plants and farms destroying animals taking out America's food supply chain in 2022 list 🔥 Protect the supply chain!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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750 views • June 22, 2022

Meet the GERM team | Bill Gateshttps://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/Meet-the-GERM-team

Here’s 96 Examples That the Food Shortages are Being CREATED, Not Predicted | Have you heard about all of the farms, distribution centers, and food plants that have been mysteriously burned down or destroyed? The government is not predicting a food shortage. They are creating it! Open your eyes! There are WAY too many incidents in the past year for it to be a coincidence. Check it out: | The Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.

https://ussanews.com/2022/06/07/heres-96-examples-that-the-food-shortages-are-being-created-not-predicted/

Here’s 96 Examples of Food Shortages Being CREATED in Past Year – Think Americana – Conservative Political News

https://thinkamericana.com/heres-96-examples-that-the-food-shortages-are-being-created-not-predicted/

Another Blow to the US Food Market: Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/another-blow-us-food-market-fire-breaks-food-processing-plant-west-waupaca-county-wisconsin/?utm_source=add2any&utm_medium=PostBottomSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

Another US Food Processing Plant Erupts In Flames | ZeroHedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/another-food-plant-erupts-flames

Deadly fire at Bangladesh food processing factory - BNN Africa

https://www.africabnn.com/deadly-fire-at-bangladesh-food-processing-factory/

Firefighters battle massive ‘FIRE TORNADO’ after blaze breaks out at food processing plant – The Sun - lifestylemed

https://lifestylemed.net/world-news/firefighters-battle-massive-fire-tornado-after-blaze-breaks-out-at-food-processing-plant-the-sun/

Feed Mill Fire at Cargill-Nutrena in Lecompte, LA | Feed & Grain News

https://www.feedandgrain.com/news/feed-mill-fire-at-cargill-nutrena-in-lecompte-la

fires food processing plants - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=fires+food+processing+plants&img=84

Keywords
plantsgenocidedirected energybidenfarmersdestructionanimalsextinction rebellionanimal rightsfiresdestroyingbuildingsfactoriesshortagesgeneratedsupply chaincorporate fascismfood processingeco fascists
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