The National Guard has been activated in 49 states to help support the Secret Service and Police to a peaceful transition of Military Power.Richardo Bosi of Australia talks about how horrible things have taken place by people we’ve looked up to in the National Government, other political positions, Judges, Musicians, Professional Athletes, Movie Stars, and other entertainers. Be prepared for the rumors, but realize many will be false but a lot will be true.Much of this will be very difficult to believe, especially the people involved and some of the horrific things they have been doing. Not only enslaving we the people for decades, but horrendous crimes against humanity such as child sex trafficking, Human trafficking, and human sacrifice of babies and others. We’ve been manipulated and deceived about what true history is. Technology has been hidden from us, along with our personal abilities and powers. They’ve poisoned us through our foods, the air, and medicines.It’s time we unite and stand up together, peacefully and powerfully and pray for God’s hand to guide us and help us eradicate this evil once and for all.Connect with Steve:Show Sponsors:My PillowSupport an American Patriot, Mike Lindell, by shopping at My Pillow. Use the link below and save up to 77% on certain items.My Patriot SupplyDon’t get caught without the food storage to take care of you and your loved ones. My Patriot Supply is #1 in the US for Food Storage $ Emergency Preparedness.Save up to $100 on a 3-month food storage package.www.getpreparedwithsteve.comDr. Zelenko’s Z Stack formulaProtect Yourself with a Healthy Immune System. Get your bottle of Dr. Zelenko’s, Z Stack Formula. It has the amount of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Quercetin you need, all in one capsule to protect you against flu and cold season.www.zstackhealth.com