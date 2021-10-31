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Minjungbal Elders speaking at the imaginary line known as the NSW/Qld border, Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 31st October, 2021.
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30 views • October 31, 2021
Minjungbal elders speaking at the imaginary line known as the NSW/Qld border, Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 31st October, 2021.
The first people of the Continent are the targets folks, alongside the children.
Since white settlement they have been persecuted, denigrated, slaughtered and outcasted.
NO MORE!
They are the rightful custodians of the landmass now known as Australia.
They're the equivalent of the body corporate of the continent, we MUST respect them.
They are one of the oldest peoples on Earth.
And they will play a pivotal role in our 'New Normal'
It's no coincidence the indigenous people of this land now have a life expectancy 20+ years LESS, than the 'White Fella'
It's no coincidence their quality of life started declining as soon as the 'White Fella' arrived on the continent.
Watch as these Elders from the Minjungbal Mob explain their plight.
They've been killin' em for over 250 years and now they're killin' us. We ain't gonna let em' do it anymore.
The Traditional Custodians of this land DO NOT need modern medicine, they have their own and it is very effective.
The Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre at South Tweed is a covid jab hub, they have sold out the very people they're supposed to represent.
Let them know how you feel about that by visiting the website below. Send them emails, snail mail, phone calls, and personal visits if you live in the area. LET THEM KNOW IT IS UNACCEPTABLE.
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/education-centres/minjungbal-aboriginal-cultural-centre
A chance for Freedom and Independence by the people, for the people - https://peoplestreaty.online/
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The first people of the Continent are the targets folks, alongside the children.
Since white settlement they have been persecuted, denigrated, slaughtered and outcasted.
NO MORE!
They are the rightful custodians of the landmass now known as Australia.
They're the equivalent of the body corporate of the continent, we MUST respect them.
They are one of the oldest peoples on Earth.
And they will play a pivotal role in our 'New Normal'
It's no coincidence the indigenous people of this land now have a life expectancy 20+ years LESS, than the 'White Fella'
It's no coincidence their quality of life started declining as soon as the 'White Fella' arrived on the continent.
Watch as these Elders from the Minjungbal Mob explain their plight.
They've been killin' em for over 250 years and now they're killin' us. We ain't gonna let em' do it anymore.
The Traditional Custodians of this land DO NOT need modern medicine, they have their own and it is very effective.
The Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre at South Tweed is a covid jab hub, they have sold out the very people they're supposed to represent.
Let them know how you feel about that by visiting the website below. Send them emails, snail mail, phone calls, and personal visits if you live in the area. LET THEM KNOW IT IS UNACCEPTABLE.
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/education-centres/minjungbal-aboriginal-cultural-centre
A chance for Freedom and Independence by the people, for the people - https://peoplestreaty.online/
Join and subscribe to Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
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Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
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Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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Thanks for watching.
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