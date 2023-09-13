Domestic Food Production Is a National Security Issue: Trent Loos

The problems plaguing American food producers are many, and sixth-generation farmer and popular radio host Trent Loos has been raising awareness about them for years. Furthermore, Loos has been working in multiple capacities to help farmers and ranchers do what they do as best as possible. His latest foray has been into the carbon-capture fight. Carbon-capture pipelines threaten the property rights and food production of farmers and ranchers across the Corn Belt, and Loos has joined landowners, legislators, and other principled people in this fight.
