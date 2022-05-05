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Melbourne citizens rally against Victoria Premier Andrews
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63 views • May 05, 2022
RT.
Around 1,000 people marched to the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne to protest against Premier Dan Andrews, chanting their demands and carrying signs bearing the Australian Red Ensign and Eureka flags.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132bl7-melbourne-citizens-rally-against-victoria-premier-andrews.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RT&ep=2
Around 1,000 people marched to the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne to protest against Premier Dan Andrews, chanting their demands and carrying signs bearing the Australian Red Ensign and Eureka flags.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132bl7-melbourne-citizens-rally-against-victoria-premier-andrews.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RT&ep=2
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