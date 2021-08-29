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Euroic Future
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150 views • August 29, 2021
Traditional Ethno-Pagans occasionally leave comments under my presentations saying things like "We already have Paganism, so why do we need a new religious term or a new religious concept such as Euroicism?" This is a fair question and a well-meaning one. I do not believe this question is being asked with hostility, but rather genuine curiosity. I will therefore answer this question with an equally non hostile question. What form of Paganism are you referring to? An ethnically pure form of traditional ancient European Paganism may still be largely viable in a country such as Poland, Hungary or the Ukraine where the vast majority of the population are still ethnically pure in a tribal sense.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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