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Titanic - music & lyrics by Pat Boardman
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21 views • December 21, 2020
Political, or "Topical" Music includes exposing lies of governments, protesting crimes against humanity, such as the creation of the Federal Reserve Banking system using murder of opponents of the Fed - millionaires who were victims of the Titanic pre-planned sinking.
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