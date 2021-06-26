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Josh shares his Walking experiences after being Paralyzed. The Gait Harness System is life changing for people who may be able to to Stand & Walk Again.
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Do you know someone looking for a solution to be able to walk again? Josh is paralyzed from the waste down and shares his own personal message with you.
See Josh who is paralyzed below the waist, walking 80 feet down the aisle in the GHS on his wedding day ..Josh says it changed his life and he will use it everyday in his home.
For people needing a Safe way to do their own therapy from home. The GHS helps standing and walking again safely. Visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use Safely at home, and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
May be used with telehealth physical therapy programs for patients to use the GHS Safely in your home to avoid flu and virus exposures.
See Josh who is paralyzed below the waist, walking 80 feet down the aisle in the GHS on his wedding day ..Josh says it changed his life and he will use it everyday in his home.
For people needing a Safe way to do their own therapy from home. The GHS helps standing and walking again safely. Visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use Safely at home, and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
May be used with telehealth physical therapy programs for patients to use the GHS Safely in your home to avoid flu and virus exposures.
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