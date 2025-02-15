BrightLearn - The Jewish Radical Right: Revisionist Zionism and Its Ideological Legacy by Eran Kaplan

In "The Jewish Radical Right: Revisionist Zionism and Its Ideological Legacy," historian Eran Kaplan examines the radical undercurrents of Zionism, focusing on Revisionist Zionists led by figures like Ze'ev Jabotinsky, who diverged from traditional Zionists by prioritizing the creation of a Jewish state through nationalist and sometimes fascist ideologies. These Revisionists continue to influence Israeli politics today, with the ruling Likud Party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizing the promotion of Jewish nationalism and territorial expansion.





