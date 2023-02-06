We know that there will be another Jewish holocaust coming in the second half of the tribulation. When two thirds of the Jewish people will be killed by the Beast, the man of sin, the Anti-Christ in his attempt to destroy the Jews so that Jesus Christ cannot rule over His people Israel during the millennium. Zechariah 13:8-9 8 And it shall come to pass, that in all the land, saith the Lord, two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third shall be left therein. 9 And I will bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The Lord is my God. I believe the events in Revelation chapter six are a summation of events in world history that happen after the ascension of Jesus Christ to heaven up to and including the tribulation. But no matter how you believe about Revelation chapter six either way we know that there will be a holocaust of believers up coming.

