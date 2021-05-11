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Tucker Asks How Many Died From Covid Vaccine and Exposes the Cover-Up (Banned From YouTube_)
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682 views • May 11, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Rumble https://rumble.com/embed/ve08eb/?pub=4
Tucker Carlson: How Many Have Died from COVID Vaccine? Watch the Video Banned from YouTube!
Tucker Carlson is one of the few people at Fox News still willing to question the official narrative.
Most journalists and reporters simply read the talking points off the teleprompter.
But Carlson likes to find his take on each story.
Well…
He recently did a segment on Fox News questioning how many people have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This is an important question.
Why?
Because the vaccine is supposed to protect us from COVID-19, but if it has side effects and the possibility of death, shouldn’t the public have a right to know?
Well, shortly after Tucker’s clip aired on Fox News, YouTube BANNED it.
Tucker Carlson: How Many Have Died from COVID Vaccine? Watch the Video Banned from YouTube!
Tucker Carlson is one of the few people at Fox News still willing to question the official narrative.
Most journalists and reporters simply read the talking points off the teleprompter.
But Carlson likes to find his take on each story.
Well…
He recently did a segment on Fox News questioning how many people have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This is an important question.
Why?
Because the vaccine is supposed to protect us from COVID-19, but if it has side effects and the possibility of death, shouldn’t the public have a right to know?
Well, shortly after Tucker’s clip aired on Fox News, YouTube BANNED it.
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