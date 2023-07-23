Create New Account
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: No scientific proof that CO2 is responsible for warming of the global climate
Published 20 hours ago

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:

"There is no scientific proof that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate. But there is certainty beyond doubt that it is the building block for all life on Earth."

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda

