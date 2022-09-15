We fought a population war.

China's One Child Policy Abortion Enforcement Agent, reflecting upon the way she spent her life, bravely murdering children and tearing apart potential families at their inception.



Something to keep in mind: There is no actual population crisis. There never has been. There are plenty of resources and more than enough land for far, far more people even than currently exist. China's One Child Policy was population control only in that it assured the absolute destruction of the family, so that all people would have no support group of brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, daughters, sons and grandchildren to rely upon, and would instead become absolute dependent slaves upon the State.



This is really about as evil as it gets, and the inhuman, unthinking automaton population of China you see today, that made the entire covid operation possible, is a result of this Satanic anti-family Communist policy. Truly sick.



And by the way all anti-family policies have this same goal in mind. America's is in full swing right now, make no mistake.



