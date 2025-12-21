TRUTH OUT? Israel in PANIC as Hackers LEAK New Secret About Australian ATTACK

🚨 SECRET OUT! Iranian hacker group Handala has allegedly leaked sensitive phone records and digital data linked to Israeli politicians following the deadly Australian attack, shattering Israel’s long-promoted image of cyber invincibility, This report examines claims that devices connected to senior Israeli figures were compromised,

Including explosive revelations involving former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the timing of the leak, and growing suspicions surrounding the Australian incident, We also explore why this story surfaced now, how it intersects with Gaza, Palestine recognition, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s political agenda, and why critics are warning of a possible false-flag narrative.

This video breaks down what was leaked, who is implicated, and why this data breach is sending shockwaves through Israeli politics and international media.

Mirrored - Openminded Reporter

