Prostitution prosecuted no more in NYC, boob job gone bad, single UK woman gets educated by twitter

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Shout out to 'raspy voice guy' and 'Lil ugly dude', people who actually should be offended (somewhat) by what was written on their receipts.



A woman has slammed a 'disrespectful' barman for describing her as the 'girl by herself' on her drinks receipt - despite drinking alone.



The woman, from the US, who goes by @GotMiAAngel on social media, was enjoying a quiet night out by herself in Washington, DC, but things took a downwards turn when she saw the receipt for the four cocktails she had ordered which came to to $64 (£46).



Taking to Twitter, she shared a photograph of the receipt and told how she was left frustrated when the waiter named Shaun had referred to her as the 'girl by herself.'



And it wasn't long before many took to the comments section to defend the woman in question, with one writing: 'Like why u pointing it out?? Like embarrassing you for what?'



Others shared their own experiences in a bid to make the woman feel better, with one writing: 'I feel you on this one,' before sharing a copy of a receipt which branded him: 'Raspy voice guy.'



Another captioned a post: 'That’s better than the one I got,' before sharing his receipt which read: 'Lil ugly dude.'



However, not everyone was in agreement, with some suggesting the woman was overreacting.



'Why disrespectful? Seems a simple way to help the waiters identify guests they are serving,' wrote one. 'How else would you like them to describe you - color of hair, clothes. Only in the US do you get so hung up on all this. We've got bigger issues to be thinking about than this petty one.'