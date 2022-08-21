Million of people died because of these people says Del Bigtree

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The full 2:09 hour show of The Highwire from August 18, 2022 is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNFUkR3S69bb/
Del Bigtree says millions of people DIED because of Fauci, the CDC, etc.
Del Bigtree says the CDC is pretending that by reorganizing, the CDC will fix their problems. Bullshit.
Del Bigtree says the CDC will claim, “We should have locked down SOONER & locked down HARDER.”
Del Bigtree says the CDC will claim that they should have instituted MARTIAL LAW.
Del Bigtree says the CDC is a DISASTER. They have been dead wrong from the beginning.
Del Bigtree says the CDC does NOT want an outside investigation.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News