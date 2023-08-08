Create New Account
TEXAS PLANT EXPLOSION*GLOWING ENTITIES CAUGHT ON PHOTOS*METEORITE CHANGES COURSE*LIONSGATE*BLUEBEAM*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Published Yesterday

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! The Dark Power Structure-Annunaki-Draco-Djinn How They Feed On Humanity*Thoughtforms-Allah Yahweh* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhc1H9aA8Go Do You Want To See What We Are Fighting. Against? A Draco? Djinn? Reptilian? Did It Kill 10 Goats? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5-8CRLpxIc Our Encounter With A Flying Triangle*Earth Changes Update* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYE2hACpjcM https://twitter.com/lamrejuvenation/status/1688546020270002176 https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1688515189111492609 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-mystery-behind-russia-s-secret-vip-flight-to-north-korea/ar-AA1eVh35 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-threatens-russia-may-be-left-without-ships-amid-emerging-battle-sea https://twitter.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1688542680207491072 https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-20-wef-bill-gates-apeel-food-coating-organic.html https://twitter.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1636331968068476934 https://twitter.com/occult_agenda/status/1556365951683141632 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/peruvian-villagers-report-attacks-by-7ft-armoured-aliens-resembling-green-goblin-from-spider-man/ar-AA1eUJfj?ocid=socialshare https://twitter.com/search?q=alien%20psyops%20&src=typed_query https://twitter.com/RonyVernet/status/1688595513929613324 https://twitter.com/ClarkFamily1630/status/1688411196397858816 https://cleanfoodwatch.com/2023-07-21-heavy-metals-found-in-major-spice-brands.html https://twitter.com/UAPJedi/status/1688640814501515264 https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/china-to-philippines-remove-illegally-grounded-warship-from-disputed-reef-1112448711.html https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1688913013607424000 https://twitter.com/planethunter56/status/1688625171954020352

aliensascensionspiritualitydnaannunakiperuabductionalien invasionevolutionary energy artseeartsbluebeam

