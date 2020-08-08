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Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Push Porn And Satanism On Children
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99 views • August 08, 2020
Owen goes on a rant about the recent “WAP” music video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which is yet another example of how media is infiltrating the minds of the youth with evil. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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