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** The Biden Administration, the CCP, the Cartels and the Catholic Church Are Importing Every Perversion Known To Man ** Bartiromo – 2/May/2021
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180 views • May 02, 2021
** The Biden Administration, the CCP, the Cartels and the Catholic Church Are Importing Every Perversion Known To Man to the Four Corners of the United States
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 2/May/2021
- https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/biden-administration-ccp-cartels-and-catholic-church-are-importing-every-perversion-known-man-four
-- There is, at present, an invasion of the United States for the sole purpose of destroying the culture and what's left of the moral fabric of the United States. This article will highlight the threat.
For the past 8 years, I have enjoyed a relationship with two Border Patrol Agents. I am hesitant to speak in detail about their backgrounds, for fear of exposure, however, they both possess the background needed to support the information brought forth in this article. This article is a culmination of research performed in which I interviewed Border Patrol Agents, Catholic Church informants and Mexican news sources. The content can be broken down into the following set of allegations.
ALLEGATIONS: The Biden administration is fully aware of the cartels that they are deliberately admitted to the United States through our southern border and the bizarre, criminal activities that they are involved with. The cartels are not only engaged in rampant drug trafficking, but also in child trafficking, porn films, snuff films, human sacrifice and cannibalism. They have also invaded the Catholic churh. Many of these practices are readily apparent to federal officials who oversee the detention facilities. The DOJ is actively protecting the leaders of these unholy practices.
- Cont'd --
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 2/May/2021
- https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/biden-administration-ccp-cartels-and-catholic-church-are-importing-every-perversion-known-man-four
-- There is, at present, an invasion of the United States for the sole purpose of destroying the culture and what's left of the moral fabric of the United States. This article will highlight the threat.
For the past 8 years, I have enjoyed a relationship with two Border Patrol Agents. I am hesitant to speak in detail about their backgrounds, for fear of exposure, however, they both possess the background needed to support the information brought forth in this article. This article is a culmination of research performed in which I interviewed Border Patrol Agents, Catholic Church informants and Mexican news sources. The content can be broken down into the following set of allegations.
ALLEGATIONS: The Biden administration is fully aware of the cartels that they are deliberately admitted to the United States through our southern border and the bizarre, criminal activities that they are involved with. The cartels are not only engaged in rampant drug trafficking, but also in child trafficking, porn films, snuff films, human sacrifice and cannibalism. They have also invaded the Catholic churh. Many of these practices are readily apparent to federal officials who oversee the detention facilities. The DOJ is actively protecting the leaders of these unholy practices.
- Cont'd --
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