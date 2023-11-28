The Greatest Financial Loss in World History, Millions Will Be Devastated: G. Edward Griffin



Commodity Culture

Author of 'The Creature From Jekyll Island' G. Edward Griffin warns that rapidly expanding government debt and the coming collapse of the financial system will lead to unimaginable losses that threaten to wipe out millions, if the people don't stand up and do something about it. 00:00 Introduction 01:05 What Inspired 'The Creature From Jekyll Island'? 10:17 Global Concentration of Wealth 16:05 Bank Bailouts Are Built Into the System 20:57 Danger of Central Bank Digital Currency 22:58 How to Protect Our Wealth and Freedom 33:59 Importance of Gold and Silver 39:28 Could We Return to a Gold Standard?