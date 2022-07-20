Covid-19 - What's Next? 17July2022

What does the future hold for us and our loved ones? We live in unprecedented times that calls for extraordinary action.



It’s been two long years. Have we flattened the curve? Where’s the herd immunity that was promised at the onset?

Do the future trends foretell of:

more infectious threats

more vaccines and boosters

tightening regulatory oversight

denial of personal freedoms and restriction of financial liberties?





To Survive and Thrive we need the power of KNOWLEDGE!