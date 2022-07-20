Covid-19 - What's Next? 17July2022

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What
does the future hold for us and our loved ones? We live in unprecedented times
that calls for extraordinary action.
It’s been two long years. Have we flattened the curve? Where’s the herd immunity that was promised at the onset?
Do the future trends foretell of:
To Survive and Thrive we need the power of KNOWLEDGE!