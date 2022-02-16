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Massive Calgary rally opposes mandates and applauds truckers
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80 views • February 16, 2022
Rebel News
Many attendees were happy to see the Restrictions Exemption Program ended by Jason Kenney, with virtually all crediting the positive results to the truckers.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos ► https://rebelne.ws/3JuUvn3
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv180v-massive-calgary-rally-opposes-mandates-and-applauds-truckers.html
Many attendees were happy to see the Restrictions Exemption Program ended by Jason Kenney, with virtually all crediting the positive results to the truckers.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos ► https://rebelne.ws/3JuUvn3
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv180v-massive-calgary-rally-opposes-mandates-and-applauds-truckers.html
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