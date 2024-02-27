On February 26, Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said that Russian troops managed to destroy the US Abrams tank in Avdiivka direction of the front. He noted that the destroyed US tank was the same combat vehicle that fired at Russian troops in the village of Petrovskoye..........
