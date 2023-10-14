Blueberry Quinoa



1/2 cup Organic Quinoa (rinsed and drained)

2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons Organic Almonds (toasted)



Cook and stir quinoa over medium heat until lightly toasted. Stir in almond milk, honey, cinnamon and salt; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender and liquid is almost absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; stir in blueberries and vanilla. Sprinkle with almonds.











Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com



