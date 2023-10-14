Blueberry Quinoa
1/2 cup Organic Quinoa (rinsed and drained)
2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons Organic Almonds (toasted)
Cook and stir quinoa over medium heat until lightly toasted. Stir in almond milk, honey, cinnamon and salt; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender and liquid is almost absorbed, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat; stir in blueberries and vanilla. Sprinkle with almonds.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.