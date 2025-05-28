Part 8 - Ancient Paganism – Post flood paganism – Canaanite sorcery, Balaam – forbidden practices

From Deuteronomy we can create a list of nine separate forms of Paganism. Once we identify these and learn exactly what the practices are, we will be able to see the form they occur today. We’ll look at each of them, then break them down more, later.

What’s the difference in Ceremonial Magic & Non-Ceremonial Magic?

Is one form OK, and the other form wrong?

Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

www.rinalynn.com

New Series: Prepare For The End - BUY IT NOW!

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds