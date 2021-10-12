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Taking down the Shadow Government - Amazing action being taken! Maria Zack joins John Stubbins!
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374 views • October 12, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnerk7-taking-down-the-shadow-government.html
Maria Zack joins me to discuss her finding in the Italy investigation, plus her breaking news and more with this investigation into corruption, the Deep State and Shadow Government, trying to take over the United States
Maria Zack joins me to discuss her finding in the Italy investigation, plus her breaking news and more with this investigation into corruption, the Deep State and Shadow Government, trying to take over the United States
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