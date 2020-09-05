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Attorney John Jay Singleton w/ Peggy Hall: Masks, Temperature Checks, Vaccines, Nursing Home Issues, Etc. | Effective Legal Actions & Documents Provided
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141 views • September 05, 2020
HOW TO SUE SPROUTS OR OTHER BUSINESS -- Peggy Hall with John Jay Singleton
Mirrored from The Healthy American Peggy Hall https://youtu.be/c7Wn55vZv44
Tired of being hassled by stores for not wearing a mask? You're about to learn the legal remedies!
This video comes from a recent "live" interview on FB, so you'er hopping on here with a slightly shortened edited version. "Class is in session!" Grab a notebook and be ready to listen to this important broadcast two or three times to understand LEGAL REMEDIES that do not require a lawyer!
My special guest John Jay Singleton of www.privacyfightclub.com shows us EXACTLY how to file a legal notice to any establishment that is violating the law (we use Sprouts as an example).
John makes his 60-page document available here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/notice-of-discrimination
And be sure to check out John Jay's other videos and subscribe to his YouTube channel here: https://bit.ly/3brX4qp
AND don't forget to sign up for THE HEALTHY AMERICAN emails here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
and you can support my research and patriot work here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
https://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
Mirrored from The Healthy American Peggy Hall https://youtu.be/c7Wn55vZv44
Tired of being hassled by stores for not wearing a mask? You're about to learn the legal remedies!
This video comes from a recent "live" interview on FB, so you'er hopping on here with a slightly shortened edited version. "Class is in session!" Grab a notebook and be ready to listen to this important broadcast two or three times to understand LEGAL REMEDIES that do not require a lawyer!
My special guest John Jay Singleton of www.privacyfightclub.com shows us EXACTLY how to file a legal notice to any establishment that is violating the law (we use Sprouts as an example).
John makes his 60-page document available here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/notice-of-discrimination
And be sure to check out John Jay's other videos and subscribe to his YouTube channel here: https://bit.ly/3brX4qp
AND don't forget to sign up for THE HEALTHY AMERICAN emails here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
and you can support my research and patriot work here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
https://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
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