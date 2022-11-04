【 G -Times NEWS】State-Sponsored Cybercrime Is a Huge Threat

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https://gnews.org/articles/506261
Summary：According to a CTV News report on October 28th, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security pointed out that cyber-attacks supported by countries such as China and Russia remain the most likely online criminal activities to threaten Canadian businesses and individuals