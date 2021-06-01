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Money and Power – Hidden Agendas behind COVID-19
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1096 views • June 01, 2021
G. Edward Griffin was asked to record a summary of his view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is his spontaneous response: There is an abundance of bad science to be seen in pandemic statistics, attempts to flatten the curve, and touting vaccines as the ultimate solution. Much of this also involves fraud and deception, so there is more to it than simply making an honest mistake. What, then, could the motive be? Mr. Griffin answers: money and power – money to be made by the pharmaceutical industry, and power to be gained by the political industry. These forces have partnered to spread fear, in order to anesthetize the public’s ability to question the official narrative. 2020 Jun 12 - Source: Red Pill University - https://redpilluniversity.org/money-power-hidden-agendas-behind-covid-19/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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