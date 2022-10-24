Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla - Planned To Reduce 50% Of World's Population by 2023?

Pfizer's CEO said one of his goals was that "by 2023... He actually said that by 2023 he wanted to reduce the number of people in the world, who could not afford Pfizer's medicines by 50%."

https://nationalfile.com/video-pfizer-wef-hatched-plans-in-2019-to-kill-half-the-worlds-population-by-2023

[The commenter, below obviously can't read, or understand the "Description" of this video, sad]

--------------

BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history”

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/10/12/breaking-european-parliaments-mislav-kolakusic-calls-eus-covid-vaccine-purchases-biggest-corruption-scandal-in-history/

--------------

Calls Grow for Criminal Investigation of EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen over Pfizer Deal

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/calls-grow-criminal-investigation-eu-commissioner-ursula-von-der-leyen-pfizer-deal/



















