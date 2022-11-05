Hal Turner Angry At Concerned Marine - Mister Spock Global Freezing

Global Freezing or Global Cooling or Global Heating or Global Cooking or Climate Change, will start in 3 weeks or 3 years or next fiscal year or when the warranty expires or whenever. Quebec does not extract any Carbon based fuels from Quebec or the part of Quebec which legally is not Quebec, but under the administrative control of Quebec. Carbon Tax to get money from everyone else and give it to Quebec. Vancouver is hard core Communist electric cars, "Green", but they have the continents largest coal port.

