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Maranatha Morning Update 9.14.21 - La Palma MORE warnings, WORLD AT PIVOTAL MOMENT
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131 views • September 14, 2021
In today's edition of Maranatha Morning, I discuss the following five topics:
1. V Passports not really about protecting health…. It’s about coercion
2. UN Chief: World is at “PIVOTAL MOMENT”
3. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “October Default on US Debt”
4. Food AND Worker Shortages
5. Update on Las Palmas – YELLOW ALERT issued
1. V Passports not really about protecting health…. It’s about coercion
2. UN Chief: World is at “PIVOTAL MOMENT”
3. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of “October Default on US Debt”
4. Food AND Worker Shortages
5. Update on Las Palmas – YELLOW ALERT issued
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