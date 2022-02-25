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Wars & Rumors of Wars Part II (2-24-2022)
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21 views • February 25, 2022
On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I will be talking about recent developments where it comes to the whole situation taking place with Ukraine and a few other items and what my personal views are on that as it relates to scripture, the prophecy of Jesus in Matthew 24 as well as scripture from Jeremiah and what it means for us and our approach to the barrage of information overload. I also share in depth, Dimitru Duduman's prophecy as it is related to the Word and what we see unfolding with recent events. Special guest, Manyrounds of 'Fellowship of the Fortified Tower' also joins me to give his take on all we see developing and insight on how we should handle all the news while enduring and maintaining our faith in Jesus in the second half of this episode.
Verses and other links as they pertain to this episode may be found on my blog at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/24/new-podcast-wars-rumors-of-wars-part-ii/
Follow Manyrounds here:
https://fortifiedtowerfellowship.com/
You can find prophecies by Dimitru Duduman here:
https://www.handofhelp.com/about_dumitru.php
Verses and other links as they pertain to this episode may be found on my blog at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/24/new-podcast-wars-rumors-of-wars-part-ii/
Follow Manyrounds here:
https://fortifiedtowerfellowship.com/
You can find prophecies by Dimitru Duduman here:
https://www.handofhelp.com/about_dumitru.php
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