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Why I wear my mask - Welcome to the masquerade
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54 views • October 28, 2020
WhatsHerFace, July 31, 2020
I love my mask. It's a simple and effective way to display my righteousness. Am I concerned that two children in China died because they were forced to wear a mask in gym class? NOPE! I concerned that I’m contributing to an impending socialist technocracy that will enslave the global population? NO! Am I concerned that my mask is symbolic of my compliance to the social conditioning that will eventually lead to the forced vaccination of every man, woman, and child on planet earth? Not a chance!
Why am I not concerned you ask? Because I decided a long time ago that shallow insignificant gestures are a much easier way to showcase my morality than actually being moral. Because in order to be a really good person, I need to stand up to a really bad person, and I don’t like standing up to or for anything. It's much easier to trick my mind into thinking compliance is a virtue instead of what it really is, cowardice.
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I love my mask. It's a simple and effective way to display my righteousness. Am I concerned that two children in China died because they were forced to wear a mask in gym class? NOPE! I concerned that I’m contributing to an impending socialist technocracy that will enslave the global population? NO! Am I concerned that my mask is symbolic of my compliance to the social conditioning that will eventually lead to the forced vaccination of every man, woman, and child on planet earth? Not a chance!
Why am I not concerned you ask? Because I decided a long time ago that shallow insignificant gestures are a much easier way to showcase my morality than actually being moral. Because in order to be a really good person, I need to stand up to a really bad person, and I don’t like standing up to or for anything. It's much easier to trick my mind into thinking compliance is a virtue instead of what it really is, cowardice.
► Please subscribe to me on YouTube & follow me on instagram!
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
Instagram: https://instagram.com/__whatsherface__
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