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Dr. Martin Erdmann: 1984 & the Elite’s Phony Perpetual Cold Wars for World Federation
Geopolitics & Empire
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Theologian and historian Dr. Martin Erdmann explores the concept of Orwellian perpetual war in the modern era. Drawing on the works of George Orwell and historian Harry Elmer Barnes, Erdmann argues that contemporary conflicts like the war in Ukraine are often "phony wars" designed for domestic control rather than military victory. The discussion suggests that global elites use these manufactured tensions to consolidate power, build up technocratic defense industries, and forestall economic collapses through national debt. Erdmann interprets the rise of multipolarity and regional blocs—such as the European Union and Eurasian Union—as strategic steps toward a unified world federation. Ultimately, the conversation frames these geopolitical shifts within a biblical worldview, asserting that the global movement toward a single world government and currency aligns with prophetic history.


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Musings of the Court Jester https://drmartinerdmann.substack.com

Verax Institute https://veraxinstitut.ch


About Dr. Martin Erdmann

Dr. Martin Erdmann studied theology at Columbia International University, SC (Master of Divinity), the University of Basel, Switzerland and the University of Aberdeen, Scotland (Master of Theology). In 1999, he was awarded a doctoral degree in Modern Church History at Brunel University London, England. The senate of the Károli Gáspár University, Budapest, Hungary, conferred on him a Habilitation degree (Dr. habil.) in Systematic Theology in 2017. In 1996, he founded Online Communication Systems, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio. For four years he headed up the New Testament department of the Staatsunabhängige Theologische Hochschule Basel (State-independent Theological Seminary), Switzerland. In his position as Senior Scientist at the University Hospital in Basel, he was involved in researching the ethical implications of Nanotechnology for five years. From 2003 to 2010 he was Assistant Professor of Biblical Studies (distance education) at Patrick Henry College, Purcellville, VA. Since 2003 he has directed the Verax Institute (Christian apologetics).


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranbiblechristjesusrussiaprophecychinaww31984globalismend timesukraineorwelltheologyworld governmentresetbricsglobal governmentm technocracy
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