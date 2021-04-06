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Dr Naomi Wolf: Vaccine Passports - PART 2
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130 views • April 06, 2021
Dr. Naomi Wolf sounds a timely warning about how vaccine passports will be used to implement a China-like social credit system, which will eventually control and track every aspect of you online and real world activities. She explains how the technology exists for access to services such as Paypal to be denied to those the technocrats and authoritarians see fit.
Republished here in case of Youtube censorship.
Original Video Title: Dr Naomi Wolf: Vaccine Passports - PART 2
Creator: The Daily Clout
Original Url: https://youtu.be/gYFlhlJywhw
Republished here in case of Youtube censorship.
Original Video Title: Dr Naomi Wolf: Vaccine Passports - PART 2
Creator: The Daily Clout
Original Url: https://youtu.be/gYFlhlJywhw
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