Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 17, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Published 17 hours ago

Episode 2153 - Wow what a green show today! Ted goes on a 20 minute rant exposing the new age nonsense that has permeated out culture. Where does our power come from? Must hear motivational segment. Remdesivir a gift that keeps on giving. Does the FDA really do anything? Army begging for unvaccinated to come back. This is a must listen high energy broadcast.

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

