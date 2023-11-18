Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 17, 2023

Episode 2153 - Wow what a green show today! Ted goes on a 20 minute rant exposing the new age nonsense that has permeated out culture. Where does our power come from? Must hear motivational segment. Remdesivir a gift that keeps on giving. Does the FDA really do anything? Army begging for unvaccinated to come back. This is a must listen high energy broadcast.
