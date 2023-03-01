"I May Be A White Boy, But I'm Not Stupid" - Joe Biden

Joe Biden is back in the US after his draining tour of Zelensky’s bunkers, and he’s back doing what he loves: saying awkward things around black people. In a trademark attempt at self-deprecating humor, Biden quipped ‘I may be a white boy but I’m not stupid.’

The joke did not go down as well as he’d hoped. He then elaborated that he used to go to ‘black church’ all the time and was a part of the civil rights movement (although he refrained from saying which side he was on).

Of course, Biden is no stranger to racial gaffes, having once told people he thought that ‘poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.’



