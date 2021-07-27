© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A satanist doctor refuses to see an unconscious patient
Follow
3
Share
Report
494 views • July 27, 2021
I don't know how true this is, but this doctor claims to be a satanist, and more death the better, he offers human blood sacrifice to his lord Lucifer, now, I don't know if he is doing it on purpose to annoy that lady, whether it was all staged, but I'll let you be the judge.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.