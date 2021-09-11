© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISRAELIS BANNED FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES from theHighwire.com
Follow
3
Share
Report
180 views • September 11, 2021
ISRAELIS BANNED FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/israelis-banned-from-european-countries/
After boasting about their successful vaccine uptake, the country is now facing another surge of cases. Now, countries are banning vaccinated Israeli nationals from entry into their country.
POSTED: September 10, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/israelis-banned-from-european-countries/
After boasting about their successful vaccine uptake, the country is now facing another surge of cases. Now, countries are banning vaccinated Israeli nationals from entry into their country.
POSTED: September 10, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.