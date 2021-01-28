© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mister Metokur _ Internet Insanity_ Kurt Eichenwald (1 of 2)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • January 28, 2021
Journalists are wellknown for having lo w iq, to lie and steal since they fucked for their jobs. This journalist piece of shit is mentally ill. If you like it you can find part two. I am only directing you where to look for these things and who to avoid like the plague.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.