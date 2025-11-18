"Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, 11-18-25"

Volume Alert: Decrease the video volume down to 25-50%, then adjust it accordingly!





Now . . . Let's be Intentional!





"Gubernatorial Candidate Forum" sponsored by OK2A.org and hosted at Higher Plain Baptist Church.





The livestream may be viewed on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





It will (hopefully, filesizes permitting) be available by 11pm EST/10pm CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





For more information or to leave questions or comments, visit OK2A.org or intentionalpodcast.org -- thank you!