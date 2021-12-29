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Easy raised beds
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117 views • December 29, 2021
A quick video on an easy raised bed design. Best to use recycled materials like I did to not break the bank. Can make them hugelkultur beds too to reduce watering. Bury logs inside the beds under the soil and allow time to get the wood to that spongy texture. Then the beds will self water for significant periods.
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