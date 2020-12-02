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Dr. RAUNI KILDE ~ The Grande Dame Of Consciousness [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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47 views • December 02, 2020
"THE GRANDE DAME OF CONSCIOUSNESS" IS an exstraordinary interview-documentary by AGE OF TRUTH TV with former Medical Chief Officer DR. RAUNI-LEENA LUUKANEN-KILDE, who worked as a highly acclaimed physician in Finland and was also a representative for WHO and Red Cross. She worked professionally all over the world and has done extensive research.
Dr. Rauni Kilde was a widely published author of several books translated into 6 different languages, focusing on the Paranormal, Parapsychology, Clairvoyance, Telepathy, UFOlogy, Conspiracy & Truth Research, Medical and Pharmaceutical Awareness, Natural Medicine, Vaccinations, Politics, Banking System, Consciousness, Secret Societies, Elite Rituals, Astronomy, Science, Alien Technology, Free Energy, Teleportation and Mind Control.
Dr. Rauni Kilde is known as the female David Icke and has been one of the first to publically write books on controversial topics not reported in the media. She was married to a Norweigian diplomat and has spent a great deal of time in the United States. She travels the world to give lectures and speeches, interviews and debates with other truth researchers.
Dr. Rauni Kilde was interviewed on 4 occasions by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander. One tape (the last interview) has sadly been lost. This interview is the first filmed in Norway in November 2012. Sadly Dr. Rauni died on February 8, 2015, and we encourage our viewers to watch our "In Loving Memory of Dr. Rauni Kilde video, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iI4hJlnZhKI) as well as our second mind-blowing and deeply fascinating in-depth hard-talk interview with her done in March 2013 called "Global Illumination & Spiritual Awareness" - link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T5UBf_bHMU
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
Filmed on location in
Son & Oslo - Norway, Dubai - The United Arab Emirates, Copenhagen - Denmark
November 2012
AGE OF TRUTH TV WEBSITE:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact:
[email protected]
© 2013 AGE OF TRUTH TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Dr. Rauni Kilde was a widely published author of several books translated into 6 different languages, focusing on the Paranormal, Parapsychology, Clairvoyance, Telepathy, UFOlogy, Conspiracy & Truth Research, Medical and Pharmaceutical Awareness, Natural Medicine, Vaccinations, Politics, Banking System, Consciousness, Secret Societies, Elite Rituals, Astronomy, Science, Alien Technology, Free Energy, Teleportation and Mind Control.
Dr. Rauni Kilde is known as the female David Icke and has been one of the first to publically write books on controversial topics not reported in the media. She was married to a Norweigian diplomat and has spent a great deal of time in the United States. She travels the world to give lectures and speeches, interviews and debates with other truth researchers.
Dr. Rauni Kilde was interviewed on 4 occasions by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander. One tape (the last interview) has sadly been lost. This interview is the first filmed in Norway in November 2012. Sadly Dr. Rauni died on February 8, 2015, and we encourage our viewers to watch our "In Loving Memory of Dr. Rauni Kilde video, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iI4hJlnZhKI) as well as our second mind-blowing and deeply fascinating in-depth hard-talk interview with her done in March 2013 called "Global Illumination & Spiritual Awareness" - link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T5UBf_bHMU
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
Filmed on location in
Son & Oslo - Norway, Dubai - The United Arab Emirates, Copenhagen - Denmark
November 2012
AGE OF TRUTH TV WEBSITE:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact:
[email protected]
© 2013 AGE OF TRUTH TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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