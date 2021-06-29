Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach on the GA Audit Process

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“I think we can ask for our 16 electoral college votes back and park em here... bring em back and park em in Georgia, and then if Arizona would do that and if a couple other states did that and it got below 270, then the 12th Amendment would kick in and Congress would have to act.”